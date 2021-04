Fans use apps to illegally stream Mayweather-Pacquiao match The boxing fight could spark a more intense battle over online piracy. Many fans avoided pay-per-view charges by using live streaming apps like Periscope and Meerkat. Those apps let people watch the bout for free, even though HBO and Showtime, owned by CBS, tried to stop it. CBS News contributor and editor of NewYorker.com Nicholas Thompson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the controversy.