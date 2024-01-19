Fani Willis faces hearing over misconduct claim made by Trump co-defendant The judge in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case has ordered a hearing over allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in a romantic relationship with a prosecutor she hired. The claims were made by one of Trump's co-defendants. A motion, filed last week, seeks to remove Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe has more.