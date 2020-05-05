Family sues Royal Caribbean over cruise employee's COVID-19 death Royal Caribbean is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a crew member's family claims he contracted the coronavirus on the ship and only got sick after passengers disembarked. This comes as Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume some voyages from Florida and Texas in August after a no-sail order from the CDC expires. Kris Van Cleave breaks down the issues the cruise industry is facing as it grapples with its post-pandemic path forward.