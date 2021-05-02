Live

Watch CBSN Live

Family of American freed from N. Korea speaks out

The father of an American student freed from North Korea in a coma described his son's ordeal and his return home. Otto Warmbier, 22, is currently hospitalized in Ohio. His father Fred Warmbier addressed reporters Thursday morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.