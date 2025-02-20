Watch CBS News

Family member of Hamas hostages speaks out

Six of Alana Zeitchik's family members were taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7 attacks on Israel. All but one have been released, her cousin's husband David Cunio remains in captivity. Zeitchik joined CBS News to discuss the situation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.