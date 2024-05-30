Video shows family being carjacked in their own driveway with children inside car in Mississippi Terrifying video shows armed suspects open fire during a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway as the parents frantically pulled their children out of the car in Jackson, Mississippi, on May 24. The suspects are then seen taking a different vehicle outside the family's home. The stolen vehicle was recovered nearby and local reports said the parents of one of the suspects – a 14-year-old – turned the teen in to police.