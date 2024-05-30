Watch CBS News

Video shows family being carjacked in their own driveway with children inside car in Mississippi

Terrifying video shows armed suspects open fire during a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway as the parents frantically pulled their children out of the car in Jackson, Mississippi, on May 24. The suspects are then seen taking a different vehicle outside the family's home. The stolen vehicle was recovered nearby and local reports said the parents of one of the suspects – a 14-year-old – turned the teen in to police.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.