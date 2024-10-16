Family calls for release of Menendez brothers as prosecutors review new evidence In a news conference Wednesday in Los Angeles, family members made a plea for the release from prison of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in the 1989 murders of their parents. The brothers have always claimed the shotgun killings were in self-defense, arguing they were subject to physical, emotional and sexual abuse. L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said his office is considering new evidence in the case. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.