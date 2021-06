Families search for closure 36 years after MOVE bombing On May 13, 1985, a years-long confrontation between the city and a Black liberation organization known as MOVE ended with a bombing, killing nearly a dozen people – including children. Now, it's emerged that the remains of some of the victims were never returned to their families and may have been mistreated. Family members speak about their initial loss and the pain that's followed 36 years later.