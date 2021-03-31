Fallout for Lumber Liquidators after "60 Minutes" investigation
Lumber Liquidators is trying to rebound on Wall Street after its stock plunge. Shares of the hardwood flooring retailer fell more than 20 percent when the company's CEO admitted it was the subject of a "60 Minutes" investigation. Anderson Cooper's report showed alarming levels of toxic formaldehyde found in the Chinese-made laminate flooring. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what consumers can do if they purchased flooring from the company.