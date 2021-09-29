Fake prescription drugs laced with fentanyl fueling spike in overdose deaths, DEA warns The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a safety alert for the first time in six years, warning of a dramatic spike in overdose deaths from counterfeit prescription drugs. The agency says the fake pills are being laced with lethal amounts of fentanyl and meth. Dr. Ayana Jordan, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University's School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Ed O'Keefe with more on how this is exacerbating the opioid crisis.