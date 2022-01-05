Report looks into Facebook's role ahead of January 6 attack A new investigation by ProPublica and the Washington Post reveals how Facebook dissolved a "political moderation task force" in the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The previously unreported task force was created in an effort to police the increasingly "toxic" political groups on the social network. Craig Silverman, a national reporter for ProPublica and co-author of the report, joins "Red and Blue" with more on the findings.