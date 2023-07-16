Face The Nation: Swisher, McCaul, Sullivan Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...podcast host Kara Swisher tells "Face the Nation" that amid the Hollywood strikes, the real issue is the shift to streaming, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas tells "Face the Nation" that although the National Defense Authorization Act only received four Democrat votes in the House due to GOP-added restrictions on abortion, he believes it will ultimately be a "bipartisan bill", and Jake Sullivan tells "Face the Nation" that "we have indicated to North Korea that we're prepared to sit down and talk without preconditions about their nuclear program."