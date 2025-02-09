Face the Nation: Omar, Vinograd, Krebs Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar says that as the Trump administration has steamrolled forward with executive orders to dismantle USAID and the Department of Education as well accessing the Treasury Department records because the president doesn't "have the support" among Republicans in Congress, amid the Trump administration's bureaucratic overhaul, CBS News Justice Department correspondent Scott MacFarlane, chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, CBS News homeland security contributor Sam Vinograd and CBS News cybersecurity expert and analyst Chris Krebs join to discuss the impact, and USAID had only accounted for less than 1% of the federal budget before the Trump administration began its campaign to dismantle it. It isn't clear why this sliver of spending is the first focus of the so-called efficiency project, but it feels like a demolition — and perhaps a preview of the future for other public servants.