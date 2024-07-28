Face the Nation: McCaul, Van Hollen, Lujan Grisham Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tells "Face the Nation" that in the wake of the deadly rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the shipments of weapons to Israel have been "delayed internationally", Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, tells "Face the Nation" that although he thinks a potential Harris administration will "elements" of the same policy toward Israel, "but the question is howe we succeed in achieving the elements of the policy", and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a key supporter of the Democratic presidential ticket, tells "Face the Nation" that although she had been concerned about President Biden's performance in her state, she is now seeing voters are "re-energized."