Face The Nation: MacFarlane, Killion, Baker Glasser, D'Agata, El-Erian Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the trial of Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes' seditious conspiracy begins; how Donald Trump's influence is playing out in 2022 midterm races; Russia launches deadly strikes in Ukraine after battlefield setbacks; and El-Erian on "unsettling volatility" in the market.