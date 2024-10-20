Watch CBS News

Face the Nation: Lawler, Whelan

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, who represents a district heavily targeted by Democrats, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "all of the rhetoric needs to stop", and Paul Whelan, a Marine veteran who was imprisoned in a Russian labor camp for nearly six years until being released after a prisoner swap this summer, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" in his first interview since being freed about the first moments he realized he was free.
