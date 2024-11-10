Face the Nation: Khanna, Kashkari, Pierce Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the party "to have a vision on building new factories, on helping raise minimum wage, on dealing with child care, and emphasize that our party has a better economic story", Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that another interest rate cut after the December Fed meeting is "certainly possible", and Karen Pierce, Britain's ambassador to the U.S., tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," that amid the world reaction to President-elect Trump's return to the White House, "it's for any single European leader to say what President Trump might do."