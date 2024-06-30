Face the Nation: Himes, Russell, Brennan Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut tells "Face the Nation" that while President Biden "did not perform the way we would have liked to have seen him perform," Himes said he is "not so cynical as to believe that the American people are going to choose a president based on a 90-minute debate rather than a four-year record" and French citizens are voting Sunday after centrist President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election after his party was trounced by the far right in recent European elections — signaling once again the uncertainty about the change ahead.