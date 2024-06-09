Face the Nation: Graham, Coons, McCain Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Sen. Lindsey Graham tells "Face the Nation" that amid the delay in Congress about sending aid to Ukraine, "we did lose momentum" on training forces in Ukraine on using U.S.-made weapons, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, who is a co-chair on President Biden's reelection campaign, accused former President Donald Trump of "making a political issue" of immigration after Trump's influence helped kill a Senate plan, and World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain tells "Face the Nation" that amid the continuing war in Gaza, south of Gaza is on the brink of famine.