Face the Nation: Curtis, Van Hollen, Gottlieb Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Republican Sen. John Curtis of Utah says Elon Musk needs to bring a "dose of compassion" to his treatment of federal workers who are being fired across the government, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland faulted President Trump for undermining Ukraine in any eventual peace talks with Russia, saying that taking several Ukrainian demands off the table is "terrible negotiating", and "I think that this is going to get into the hundreds of cases and could take many months to fully snuff out," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the FDA, said about the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.