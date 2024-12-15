Face the Nation: Cohn, Marakova, McCain Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...Gary Cohn, the IBM vice chairman who served as an economic adviser in Trump's first term, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that President-elect Donald Trump is inheriting a "very good economy, a very stable economy", Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that amid Russia's war with her country, they are "not asking for other troops," but they are asking for "military support", and Cindy McCain, the executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "hunger is on the forefront" of global conflicts, making it a "national security issue" when people are hungry.