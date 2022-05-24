Watch CBS News

Eye on America: Teacher diversity, self-sustaining homes, gun safety advocates, and more

We explore stories of resilience and community, starting with a look at a nonprofit in Philadelphia working to advance teacher diversity. Then we visit an eco-minded community building homes with extreme sustainability. We also sit down with parents pleading for strong gun safety laws and a doctor seeking to cure America's gun violence epidemic. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
