Eye on America: Museum honors Capt. Sully, and a look at how smokejumpers fight fires In North Carolina, we tour an aviation museum newly re-named after Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot responsible for the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson. And in California, we take to the sky with an elite group of firefighters called "smokejumpers" who are called to battle flames in remote areas. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.