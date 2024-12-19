Watch CBS News

Extended interview: Grateful Dead

The three surviving core members of the Grateful Dead, Bobby Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart, talk to Anthony Mason about becoming Kennedy Center honorees, the band's legacy and loyal fans, and the magic of music and songwriting.
