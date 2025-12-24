Extended interview: Aubrey O'Day on Sean "Diddy" Combs, Netflix documentary and forgiveness In an exclusive interview, "Danity Kane" singer Aubrey O'Day opens up about appearing in Netflix's documentary series, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," where she reveals she learned about an affidavit from an unidentified witness who claims to have seen Combs and another man sexually assault her. O'Day talks about processing the information and her life since the documentary was released. A spokesperson for the music mogul said in a statement, "Mr. Combs categorically denies the allegations referenced in the Netflix documentary and in recent commentary," and says he's never sexually assaulted anyone.