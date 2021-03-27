Live

Watch CBSN Live

Exploring the United States' history with alcohol

A new Smithsonian Channel special called "United States of Drinking" looks at some of America's favorite drinks. Award-winning food writer and host John Ozersky joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his spirited trip across the country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.