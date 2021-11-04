Experts believe Russia’s COVID death toll is almost four times higher than government reports Russia's recent unprecedented COVID surge is so lethal more than 1,000 deaths a day have been reported for more than a week. President Putin declared a nationwide order for most people to stay home from work. With record-breaking death and infection rates, the stay-at-home order is being extended in some regions. As Elizabeth Palmer reports, after decades of corruption, there is widespread Russian mistrust of the government and its rollout of Sputnik V, its locally-made vaccine, so much of the population remains unvaccinated.