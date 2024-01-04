Iowa School Shooting
Epstein Documents Unsealed
Texas Arrests
Cartel Extortion
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Names of people connected to Jeffrey Epstein released by court
Officials confirm shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa
Father, son arrested in shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend
Defendant leaps at Nevada judge in court, sparking brawl caught on video
House speaker criticizes Biden immigration policies during border trip
Iran's supreme leader vows "harsh response" to bomb attack
Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ruling barring him from ballot
Airstrike in Baghdad kills Iran-backed militia leader
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new border security law
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
On CBS Mornings Deals, Lifestyle Expert Katie McGee, shows us three items, including waterproof headphones. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On