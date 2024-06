Examining the racial wealth gap in the U.S. According to a Federal Reserve bank survey, the average level of wealth in Black households was a little over $200,000, while White households averaged over $1.3 million. A new book, "Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap," examines this wealth disparity and details the structural economic barriers that Black Americans face. The co-authors of the book, Louise Story and Ebony Reed, joined CBS News to discuss.