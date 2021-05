Ex-NFL player convicted in woman's 1999 murder breaks his silence Rae Carruth, a former Carolina Panthers wide receiver who was convicted in 2001 of charges related to the 1999 murder of Cherica Adams, told CBS affiliate WBTV he's "sorry for everything." He also said in a written letter he seeks to develop a relationship with his 18-year-old son, who was born the night of the fatal shooting.