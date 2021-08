Ex-Michigan GOP leader says relitigating the 2020 election is a losing message in 2022 The former executive director of Michigan's Republican Party and GOP strategist Jason Cabel Roe joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss why he thinks relitigating the 2020 election is a losing strategy for Republicans in 2022, and how the party should frame President Biden's big spending proposals.