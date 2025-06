Ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs details relationship, financial dependence on music mogul The ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," is expected to take the stand again in his federal trial. She testified about their relationship, participating in what she characterized as drug-fueled "hotel nights" and her financial dependence on the hip-hop mogul. Combs has pleaded not guilty. Warning, the details in this story are disturbing.