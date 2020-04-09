Ex-CDC director outlines four key measures to "go back to new normal" Dr. Tom Frieden is the president and CEO of "Resolve to Save Lives," an initiative working to prevent epidemics. Previously, he was director of the CDC and New York City health commissioner. He joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about why social distancing is more important than ever as the coronavirus' spread seems to be slowing down. He outlines four key measures that the U.S. needs to take that he says will "box the virus in" and allow us to move past the pandemic.