Suspect in Wisconsin school shooting was 15-year-old girl, 2nd grader called 911 Police say one student and one teacher were killed in a school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, Monday. The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old female student at the school, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At least six others were taken to the hospital. CBS News correspondent Ian Lee has more.