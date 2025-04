Everything to know about the Trump tariff saga so far The tariff announcements and policy updates out of the White House have been changing rapidly. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady gives an overview. And one of the biggest beneficiaries of the "reciprocal" tariffs may be the U.S. resale market. Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra joins "The Daily Report" to discuss. Then, CBS News' O'Grady and Jill Schlesinger answer your questions.