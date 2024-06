Evan Gershkovich's trial begins in Russia Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia for espionage charges, appeared in court Wednesday for his trial. The State Department called Gershkovich "wrongfully detained," affirming the U.S. is seeking his release. Jason Conti, the general counsel and executive vice president for Dow Jones, the company that owns The Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News with more.