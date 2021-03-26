European leaders balk at proposal to curb coronavirus vaccine exports to other countries European leaders are expressing concern at a proposal by the European Union to block vaccine shipments to nations with already high inoculation rates. At a virtual summit Thursday, leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, balked at the idea, issuing a statement saying they were worried the move could severely disrupt global supply chains. Matina Stevis-Gridneff, the New York Times' Brussels correspondent, joined CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.