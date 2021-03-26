Live

Watch CBSN Live

European leaders balk at proposal to curb coronavirus vaccine exports to other countries

European leaders are expressing concern at a proposal by the European Union to block vaccine shipments to nations with already high inoculation rates. At a virtual summit Thursday, leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, balked at the idea, issuing a statement saying they were worried the move could severely disrupt global supply chains. Matina Stevis-Gridneff, the New York Times' Brussels correspondent, joined CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.