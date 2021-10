Ethiopian government intensifies assault on Tigray forces; UN condemns expulsion of senior officials Nearly a year after conflict first broke out in northern Ethiopia, federal troops intensified their assault against local Tigray forces this week. Meanwhile, the United Nations condemned last week's expulsion of seven senior officials from the country as a humanitarian crisis worsens for 5.2 million people there. BBC correspondent Kalkidan Yibeltal gave CBSN's Lana Zak an update from Ethiopia.