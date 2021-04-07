Live

Watch CBSN Live

Erika breaks up as hurricanes form in Pacific

Tropical Storm Erika dissipated over the Caribbean, but hurricanes are gaining strength on the other side of the country. Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist of CBS Boston station WBZ-TV, has the forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.