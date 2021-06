Eric Adams leads so far following New York City's mayoral primary, as Andrew Yang concedes Eric Adams seems to be leading the race so far following Tuesday's Democratic primary election for New York City's next mayor. Andrew Yang, once considered a frontrunner, announced that he was conceding. But it could still be weeks before the winner is determined due to absentee ballots and ranked-choice voting. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.