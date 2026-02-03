Epstein survivors slam DOJ for unredacted images and revealed identities Survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, and their families, are decrying the Justice Department's latest release of three million files containing unredacted images and identities. Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee in the Epstein investigation. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman and Nikole Killion have the latest.