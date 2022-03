Entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco on "Thirteen Lune" and representation in the beauty industry Entrepreneur Nyakio Grieco is the co-founder of "Thirteen Lune," an e-commerce beauty website that supports Black and Brown founders. Grieco joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how she used beauty as a force of change, the significance of her company's "90/10" rule and the changes she'd like to see in the beauty industry.