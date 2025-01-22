Watch CBS News

Enrique Tarrio arrives in Miami to cheers, boos

Enrique Tarrio, one of the men pardoned by President Trump in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, has arrived in Miami after leaving a federal prison in Texas. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports.
