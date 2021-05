Enduring hundreds of insect stings, for science You could say biologist Justin Schmidt has been bitten by the bug. In his quest to understand pain he's been stung up to 2,000 times, and has created the Schmidt Scale of Pain, rating the stings from 84 different insects. Schmidt talked with correspondent Serena Altschul about his study of pain, and offered advice on what to do if a summer picnic is interrupted by a stinging visitor.