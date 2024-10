Emily Osment and Montana Jordan on filming "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," the third installment in the "Big Bang Theory" franchise, premiered Thursday on CBS and Paramount+. It follows young parents Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister as they navigate the complexities of parenting, marriage and adulthood. Stars of the show Emily Osment and Montana Jordan join CBS News to discuss what filming was like.