Elon Musk says Trump agreed to "shut down" USAID, government's primary humanitarian aid agency CBS News has learned at least two top security officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, have been placed on administrative leave after the two officials refused to allow personnel from the Elon Musk-run "Department of Government Efficiency" to access classified materials. Musk said overnight about USAID that President Trump agreed with him to "shut it down." CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more.