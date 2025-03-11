Watch CBS News

Elon Musk, George Soros eye Wisconsin Supreme Court race

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has quickly become a battle of many billionaires, with the ideologically conservative candidate backed by a PAC connected to Elon Musk and the ideologically liberal candidate with George Soros' money in her corner. The April 1 contest, which is technically nonpartisan, will determine the court's ideological balance. Ben Wikler, chair of Wisconsin's Democratic Party, joins "America Decides" to unpack the stakes of the race.
