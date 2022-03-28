Oscars 2022: Full list of nominees and winners

Ariana DeBose makes history as the first openly queer actor of color to win an Oscar

Troy Kotsur becomes first Deaf man to win acting Oscar

Ukraine still fighting back a month after Russia began its invasion

House January 6 committee report recommends Trump aides be held in contempt

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on Oscar stage

The importance and potential of data

Elisa: Telecommunications & Digital Services The importance and potential of data

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On