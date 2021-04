Eli Manning on Peyton's Super Bowl moment The Super Bowl is a family affair for Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli, quarterback for the New York Giants. Counting this Sunday's game, the Manning brothers will have played in six of the last 10 Super Bowls. Eli earned the first of his two Super Bowl rings in 2008, but this Sunday, he will be cheering on his big brother. Eli Manning joins “CBS This Morning” from San Francisco to discuss Super Bowl 50.