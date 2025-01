Elected officials in California facing criticism over wildfire response At least 10 people are dead and over 300,000 have been ordered or warned to evacuate as wildfires continue to devastate parts of Southern California. Some residents have been quick to blame Democratic leaders in the state, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Political strategists Mariel Sáez and Matt Gorman join "America Decides" with analysis.